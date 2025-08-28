CM Vishnu Deo Sai holds talks with ATCA in Seoul, seeks South Korean investment in Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh showcases industrial potential, mineral wealth and EV prospects; ICCK partnership to drive tech, skilling and global collaborations under Industrial Policy 2024–30.

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during his ongoing South Korea visit, held an important meeting in Seoul with Mr. Lee Jae Jeng, Chairman of the Advanced Technology Centre Association (ATCA), and senior officials of the body. ATCA represents a powerful industrial network of over 60 leading companies spanning IT, electronics, semiconductors, pharma, and textiles.

Welcoming the ATCA delegation, the chief minister underlined that the Chhattisgarh government is committed to providing an investor-friendly environment. He invited Lee Jae Jeng and his officials to visit Chhattisgarh during their forthcoming India tour and directly assess the opportunities for investment and collaboration in the state.

ATCA, in response, expressed interest in building B2B partnerships with Chhattisgarh-based firms. CM Sai highlighted that the state is home to premier institutions such as IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS, which provide world-class talent. He said Chhattisgarh’s plug-and-play infrastructure and strong logistics network position the state as a natural hub for ATCA’s research and development centres and for its India expansion.

“Chhattisgarh is developing rapidly with industry-friendly policies, abundant natural resources, skilled human capital, and robust infrastructure,” the Chief Minister stated. He stressed that sectors like IT, electronics, semiconductors, pharma, and textiles present immense opportunities for collaboration. “We want ATCA companies to come, invest, and create new milestones of partnership. This will generate large-scale employment for the youth of the state while giving fresh strength to local industries,” he added.

During his South Korea visit, Sai also addressed the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect programme in Seoul, organised with the support of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ICCK). He described Chhattisgarh as a land of immense possibilities for South Korean enterprises. He pointed out that South Korea is among India’s top three steel export destinations and, as a leading steel producer, Chhattisgarh is prepared to deepen this cooperation and offer new avenues for investment.

Chief Minister Shri Sai further said that Chhattisgarh is rich in mineral resources vital for the automobile and electronics industries. “The state has abundant lithium reserves, which can fuel the electric vehicle revolution and power new-age industries. This makes Chhattisgarh a natural hub for the global energy transition,” he remarked.

On this occasion, CM Sai also announced the onboarding of ICCK as a Knowledge Partner. He said that under the Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2024–30, the partnership will provide new direction in technology, skilling, and global collaborations. “With Korea’s innovation and Chhattisgarh’s resources, we will script a new era of growth,” the Chief Minister affirmed.

He further stressed that the state government is committed to hand-holding every investor at all levels—whether through single-window clearance, land allocation, regulatory approvals, or supportive policies. CM Sai expressed confidence that with the participation of South Korean companies, Chhattisgarh’s industrial landscape will witness new opportunities and India–South Korea cooperation will scale new heights.