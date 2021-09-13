Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM replaced to 'mislead' people: Congress slams BJP over Gujarat leadership change

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday took a dig at BJP by criticizing the move to change leadership in Gujarat. A day after the first-time MLA, Bhupendra Patel was chosen as the new CM face of the BJP Legislative Party in Gujarat, Alvi lashed out at the party and said that the move was to "mislead" the people of the state adding that the party replaces chief ministers to "transfer blame for all their crimes".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Alvi said, "It's is the character of the BJP. Wherever there is the BJP government, there is no trace of development despite the name changing of roads and cities. They believe, it is development. In the name of law and order, the states are witnessing "Jungle Raj". They transfer the blame for all their crime to the name of the Chief Minister and takes them out. And to mislead the people of the state they introduce a new Chief Minister."

"If this is the sole purpose, and I believe it is; then first the Prime Minister should resign. He has destroyed the country in 7 years. He destroyed the economy. The foreign policy is zero, unemployment is roaring like never before. The situation has worsened, so he must resign and a new Prime Minister should be introduced. I believe Gadkari will be a great choice," he added.

Alvi's statement comes in hours before Bhupendra Patel is slated to swear in the the 17th CM of Gujarat.

Ex-CM Vijay Rupani was the fourth CM from a BJP-ruled state this year to resign. He joined the bandwagon of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand--Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat.

On this, Congress leader Tariq Anwar pinched that the fifth resignation of a chief minister in the party indicates everything is not going well in the past.

"He is the fifth chief minister who has been changed despite the complete majority. It started with Assam then Karnataka, then in Uttarakhand, two chief ministers were changed and now this is Gujarat. Yogi Adityanath is somehow spared, but it's uncertain to say when he will lose his chair. It shows everything is not going well in BJP. PM Modi and his helpers are doing this to stop the anti-incumbency," said Tariq Anwar.

First-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency, Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat. With Assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place in 2022, BJP went with Patel, a Patidar face for the Chief Minister.

(With ANI inputs)

