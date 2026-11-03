Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami targets Congress at Rudrapur padyatra, calls for removing anarchists

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) march in Rudrapur, where he launched a sharp attack on the Congress and other opposition parties. Addressing a public gathering during the march, Dhami accused Congress of pursuing politics based on confusion, negativity and anarchy. He said the party should organise a 'repentance yatra' instead of a 'Nyay Yatra', alleging that several major scams and paper leak incidents during its tenure in Uttarakhand had adversely affected the future of young people.

Dhami had earlier participated in the same 'save democracy, remove anarchy' march in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, on October 31. At the Rudrapur event, he questioned Congress's political vision and accused its leaders of remaining silent over alleged insults to Uttarakhand and its people.

Congress has no vision for development, says Dhami

Targeting Congress, Chief Minister Dhami said it was shameful to describe the people of Uttarakhand as infiltrators. He questioned whether Congress stood for the honour, dignity and self-respect of Uttarakhand or was merely constrained by its political alliances.

Dhami alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s associates were insulting Uttarakhand, while Congress leaders were choosing to remain silent. He further claimed that the party had no vision for the country's development.

Dhami questions Rahul Gandhi's politics

The chief minister also raised questions about statements made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the political approach of Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to Congress’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Dhami questioned whether the party genuinely cared about Uttarakhand’s dignity or was prioritising its alliance compulsions.

He reiterated that describing the people of Uttarakhand as infiltrators was shameful and demanded that Congress clarify its position on the issue.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s contribution to the armed forces, Dhami said the state was known for its soldiers and that one in every five soldiers in the Indian Army came from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

He criticised Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly seeking explanations regarding surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor. Dhami also targeted Congress over remarks concerning National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, saying that Doval had devoted his entire life to serving and protecting the country.

The Chief Minister accused Congress of presiding over several alleged scams during its tenure in Uttarakhand, including those related to national highways, recruitment examinations and scholarships.

According to Dhami, examination papers were frequently leaked before recruitment tests during the Congress government, depriving hardworking young candidates of opportunities to secure jobs.

He claimed that the state government had sent more than 100 members of the alleged paper leak and cheating mafia to prison.

Dhami highlights development projects in Uttarakhand

Dhami also highlighted development initiatives undertaken by the central and state governments, including efforts to upgrade Pantnagar Airport into an international facility.

He said a medical college in Udham Singh Nagar had been completed and a satellite centre with facilities comparable to those of AIIMS was also ready.