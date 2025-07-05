CM Pushkar Singh Dhami plants paddy in Khatima, pays tribute to farmers' spirit and tradition Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sharing pictures alongside local farmers, said the experience brought back memories of earlier days.

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stepped into the muddy fields of Nagra Terai in Khatima on Saturday to plant paddy in his own agricultural land, paying a symbolic and heartfelt tribute to the hardworking farmers of the state.

The Chief Minister, sharing pictures alongside local farmers, said the experience brought back memories of earlier days. “In the Nagara Tarai of Khatima, I experienced the labor, sacrifice, and dedication of farmers while transplanting paddy in my field, recalling old days. The food provider is not only the backbone of our economy but also the carrier of culture and tradition,” Dhami shared on X.

Prayer and tradition in the fields

As part of the day’s activities, CM Dhami also took part in traditional rituals, offering prayers to Bhoomiya (god of land), Indra (god of rain), and Megh (god of clouds). The prayers were performed through the folk tradition of “Hudkiya Baul,” an unique cultural expression of the hill state that combines devotional singing with rhythmic drumming.

The event created a cultural resonance with the local community, highlighting the deep-rooted connection between the people of Uttarakhand and their agricultural heritage.

Honouring farmers, preserving culture

The Chief Minister’s gesture is being widely appreciated as a symbolic yet powerful recognition of farmers' dedication and the significance of Uttarakhand’s rural identity. By participating directly in the agricultural activities, Dhami not only paid tribute to farmers but also strengthened the emotional bond between governance and grassroots.

“On this occasion, through the rich cultural tradition of Uttarakhand, "Hudkiya Baul," homage was also paid to the deity of the land, Bhumiyan, the deity of water, Indra, and the deity of shade, Megh,” Dhami said.

The initiative comes at a time when several parts of India are preparing for the Kharif season amid changing monsoon patterns.