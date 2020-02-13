Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
  4. CM Naveen Patnaik richest among other Odisha ministers; assests upto Rs. 64.26 crore

According to Odisha government's website, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest among the Odisha ministers with assets worth over Rs. 64.26 crore. The government has released the property list of 20 ministers including Chief Minister Patnaik.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bhubaneswar Updated on: February 13, 2020 7:24 IST
According to Odisha goverment's website, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest among the Odisha ministers with assets worth over Rs. 64.26 crore. The government has released the property list of 20 ministers including Chief Minister Patnaik. 

As per the data revealed by the government, Patnaik owns assets worth over Rs. 64.26 crore as on March 31, 2019, including movable assets of over Rs. 62,66,663.93 lacs and immovable inherited properties with a value of over Rs. 63,64,15,261 crore. 

However, Sports and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera is the poorest with total assets of worth Rs.26 lacs. 

(With inputs from ANI)

