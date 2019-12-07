Image Source : PTI Odisha Chief Minister announces steps for healthcare infrastructures in 6 districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a slew of measures to strengthen healthcare infrastructures in six districts. Based on feedback received from patients and doctors under Mo Sarkar initiative, the Chief Minister announced strengthening health infrastructure in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kendrapada, Balangir and Sonepur districts.

According to the announcement, six patient welfare committees of district headquarters hospitals in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kendrapara, Sonepur, and Santh Bhima Bhoi Medical College of Bolangir will get an assistance of Rs 15 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Police Superintendents of these six districts will be provided with Rs 10 lakh each for promoting blood donation programmes, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Besides, rest sheds will be constructed for patient attendants in the district headquarters hospitals.

The bed capacity in three district headquarters hospitals- Deogarh, Kendrapara and Sonepur will be increased to 200. The bed capacity of Angul district headquarters hospital will be increased from the existing 192 to 300, the statement said.

50 more beds will be added to the Mother and Child Healthcare Center (MCH) at the district headquarters hospital at Sambalpur. Besides, the teaching and hospital building of the Santh Bhima Bhoi Medical College at Bolangir will be completed within 24 months.

