CM Dhami orders safety audit of schools, bridges across Uttarakhand, sacks Dehradun Excise Officer

CM Dhami orders safety audit of schools, bridges across Uttarakhand

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed the officials to conduct the safety audit of schools across the state. During a meeting at his official residence, CM Dhami said children should not be made to sit in dilapidated buildings, directing the officials to conduct a survey of structures, including toilets, in the schools.

Besides, CM Dhami also asked officials to conduct a safety audit of all bridges. He directed the repair and reconstruction of bridges as per requirements while keeping in mind the safety standards.

"During a meeting at the official residence, instructions were given to officials to conduct a safety audit of all school buildings and toilets in the state, to ensure that children are not seated in dilapidated school buildings, and to also conduct a safety audit of all bridges. Officials were directed to carry out repairs and reconstruction of bridges as needed. No negligence in safety standards will be tolerated. Additionally, officials were instructed to expedite the on-ground implementation of Triyuginarayan and other locations in the state being developed as wedding destinations, as well as to work swiftly towards developing two spiritual economic zones in the state," CM Dhami posted on X.

Dhami sacks excise officer in Dehradun district

Excise Commissioner Anuradha Pal on Friday suspended Dehradun District Excise Officer KP Singh on the orders of CM Dhami, ANI reported citing Uttarakhand CMO. Singh has been accused of laxity and misleading officials regarding the shifting of liquor shops in Dehradun, which prompted punitive action against him.

Dhami hails PM Modi for becoming second second-longest-serving PM

CM Dhami hailed PM Modi after the latter broke Indira Gandhi’s record to become the second-longest serving Prime Minister of India. PM Modi assumed power in 2014 and has completed 4,078 days in office today.

"PM Narendra Modi has become the second-longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of independent India. I extend my heartiest congratulations to him on behalf of Uttarakhand. The development is reaching the last man of India because of the efforts of PM Narendra Modi," Dhami said.