Uttarakhand CM Dhami fulfills his promise, Agniveer reservation rules notified

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a 10 per cent reservation for retired Agniveers in government jobs. The Department of Personnel and Vigilance on Monday issued the "Horizontal Reservation Rules 2025" for uniformed posts under Group-C direct recruitment in Uttarakhand State Services.

Under this new policy, retired Agniveers will now receive 10% horizontal reservation in several key uniformed posts, including police constable (civil/PAC), sub-inspector, platoon commander, fireman, fire officer grade-II, jail warder, deputy jailor, forest guard, forest inspector, excise constable, enforcement constable and secretariat guard.

The provision also opens up avenues for their deployment in the Tiger Protection Force.

Decision to benefit youths

Given Uttarakhand's significant population of people joining the military, this decision is being viewed as crucial and important for the future of youths.

"Former Agniveers who return after serving the nation are the pride of our state. Providing them with respect and employment opportunities is our responsibility. This decision is a concrete step towards securing their future. Our government is making every effort to provide employment to ex-servicemen and Agniveers," Dhami said.

Dhami hikes ex-gratia for martyrs

Alongside the reservation for Agniveers, the state government has also taken significant steps for the families of martyred soldiers and gallantry award winners.

The ex-gratia amount given to the families of martyrs has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. For Param Vir Chakra awardees, the ex-gratia has been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. Besides, one family member of a gallantry martyr will be given a government job.

Construction of Sainya Dham completed

Dhami said to honour the military heritage of the state, the construction of the Sainya Dham (Military Shrine) in Dehradun, designated as the fifth dham, has been completed. He said this dham will be a symbol of bravery and sacrifice, aiming to connect future generations with the heroic legacy of the state.