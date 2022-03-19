Punjab: CM Mann's Cabinet in its first meeting decides to give 25000 govt jobs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the newly sworn-in state Cabinet ministers, pose for photographs at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 govt jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department & 15,000 vacancies in other govt departments. The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting. With this announcement, Mann has fulfilled its poll promise to address the issue of unemployment in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its poll promises had said that after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. Among other poll promises of the AAP in Punjab, the national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, generate employment avenues, free electricity up to 300 units per billing cycle and also promised Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years.

He had also promised a corruption-free government and controlling drug menace in the state. Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab Chief Minister announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on 'Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day)' on March 23. Mann had said that the people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

The AAP won a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins of the electoral politics in the state.

