We inherited debt and complaints, but put Punjab back on development path: CM Mann at Investors Summit

Mohali:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, addressing entrepreneurs on the final day of the three-day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit in SAS Nagar (Mohali), assured full government support and incentives to boost industrial growth. He hailed the summit’s robust participation from global and national investors, crediting the 30 brainstorming sessions for laying a strong foundation for economic acceleration, job creation, and curbing youth brain drain. Mann announced a follow-up review in six months to track investment project progress, emphasizing Punjab’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse.

Overcoming inherited challenges

CM Mann reflected on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s turnaround, stating, “We inherited debt, complaints, and pending issues from predecessors, but fixed shortcomings and put Punjab back on the path of development.” He contrasted past coercive MoU practices with the current trust-based approach, where investors voluntarily partner in socio-economic growth, ending arm-twisting tactics and fostering transparency, digitisation and decisive governance.

Commitment to jobs and 'ease of doing business'

Prioritizing youth employment to combat drug menace, Mann urged industrialists to promote Punjab’s business-friendly environment nationwide, positioning the state as India’s manufacturing hub in pharmaceuticals, IT, and more. He envisioned Punjab as a global industrial and export hub, leveraging its food bowl status, resilient spirit, and rich legacy of Gurus, saints, and martyrs who fought tyranny.

AAP’s political impact and voter call

Mann credited AAP with reshaping politics by centering the common man, forcing rivals’ manifestos to prioritize schools, health over division. He stressed universal adult franchise in democracy, urging all to vote, and advocated healthy competition against monopolies, inspiring students with tales of humble successes while saluting Punjabis’ global enterprise.

Gratitude to participants and future vision

Praising organisers, officers and tycoons, Mann celebrated Punjabis’ innate drive for excellence. With cabinet ministers like Sanjeev Arora and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha present, he reaffirmed Punjab’s role in global supply chains through infrastructure and manufacturing prowess.