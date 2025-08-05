Cloudburst sparks massive landslide in Uttarkashi, terrifying video surfaces | WATCH The incident took place in Dharali village, located near the scenic Harshil area in Uttarkashi district. A chilling video of the disaster has now surfaced, capturing the terrifying force of nature as it unfolded.

Uttarkashi:

A powerful cloudburst has triggered a massive landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi which has created panic and widespread alarm among locals and tourists. The incident took place in Dharali village, located near the scenic Harshil area in Uttarkashi district. A chilling video of the disaster has now surfaced, capturing the terrifying force of nature as it unfolded.

The footage shows huge volumes of water and debris thundering down the slopes, sweeping away everything in its path. Locals can be heard shouting in fear as buildings tremble and the ground gives way. The sudden burst of rain turned into a deadly landslide within minutes leaving behind a trail of destruction.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Several feared missing

Several hotels were completely destroyed in the disaster and a large number of people are feared missing. As per the district administration, at least four people have lost their lives, and several others are missing. Here's a look at where Dharali is located, the village that has now been ravaged by this sudden natural calamity.

Where is Dharali located?

Dharali is a part of the Harsil Valley in Uttarkashi and serves as an important stop for pilgrims on their journey to Gangotri. Nestled at an altitude of 9,005 feet (2,745 metres) above sea level, the village is renowned for its stunning natural beauty. It lies between Harsil and Gangotri, just 7 km from Harsil. Dharali is situated around 79 km from the district headquarters, Uttarkashi, and it usually takes about two and a half to three hours to reach there by road.

How widespread is the destruction?

Reports from the ground suggest that 20 to 25 hotels and homestays have been hit by the flash flood in Dharali. Of these, five have been completely reduced to rubble. The local market area in Dharali has also suffered extensive damage. The landscape is now buried under debris brought by the floodwaters, and residents are fleeing their homes in search of safety. The cloudburst occurred upstream in the Khir Ganga stream that originates from the Shrikhand region and flows down to meet the Bhagirathi River. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army actively engaged in relief operations in the area.

ALSO READ