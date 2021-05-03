Uttarakhand: Cloud burst in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi districts; CM Rawat takes stock of situation

Image Source : ANI Cloud burst in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi districts

A cloudburst was reported in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag disricts of Uttarakhand on Monday. According to news agency ANI, several houses and roads were damaged in Kumarada village of Chiniyalisaur block, Uttarkashi. Senior officials of local administration are at the spot as relief and rescue work continues.

No report of loss of life has been received so far.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat took stock of the situation and directed officials to offer all help to the people of the affected districts.

The chief minister said that he has asked officials to keep constant vigil in the situation and also directed the officials of PWD, NH and BRO to reopen roads closed due to landslide in the region so that the public doesn't face any problem.

On April 23, a glacier burst near the India-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand Chamoli Garhwal had killed 15 people.

