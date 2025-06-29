Cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Barkot-Yamunotri region, 7 labourers missing, rescue operation underway

A major cloudburst struck the Barkot-Yamunotri area of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, causing devastation at a construction site where 17 labourers were present at the time of the incident. According to officials, 10 workers have been rescued, while 7 remain missing.

Rescue operations are being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams, who rushed to the spot shortly after the incident was reported. However, heavy rains and debris flow have made rescue efforts extremely challenging.

Medical teams, fire brigade units, and the district administration are also present at the site to support the ongoing efforts. Rescue teams are continuing to search for the labourers trapped under the debris.

Mandakini river water level rises in Chitrakoot

In a related development, heavy rainfall in Chitrakoot has led to a significant rise in the water level of the Mandakini River. The municipal council and disaster management teams are stationed in the control room, continuously monitoring the situation.

To ensure safety, announcements are being made via the PA system, urging residents in low-lying riverbank areas to remain cautious.

Badrinath Highway blocked

Meanwhile, the Chamoli Police informed through an X post that the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked near Komeda and Nandprayag due to ongoing weather conditions. Authorities across the region are on high alert, and rescue and monitoring efforts are expected to continue through the day.