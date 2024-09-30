Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, 120 others detained by Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

Ladakh's environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday (September 30) informed that he, along with 150 padyatris from the region, was detained by the Delhi Police. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Ladakh activist reported the development, claiming that their fate was unknown.

He said, "I AM BEING DETAINED... along with 150 padyatris at the Delhi Border, by a police force of hundreds, some say 1,000. Many elderly men & women in their 80s and a few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown."

"We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi... in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy... Hai Ram," he added.





Moreover, Wangchuk and others were apprehended at the Singhu Border as they were marching towards the national capital as part of the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra'. They were helding agitation in support of their demands for statehood, the extension of the Constitution's Sixth Schedule, an early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Delhi Police issue prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that this development comes hours after the Delhi Police announced the implementation of Section 163 of BNSS at several locations in Delhi, effective immediately.

They stated that based on intelligence inputs about the increased likelihood of protests, demonstrations, and campaigns by multiple organizations across Delhi in the first week of October 2024, Section 163 of BNSS would be implemented at several locations in the city.

In a statement, the Commissioner’s Office elaborated on the reasoning behind the move. It cited the sensitive atmosphere in Delhi due to the law and order situation, especially amid ongoing political tensions over various issues, including proposed amendments to the Waqf Board, the Shahi Idgah issue, pending DUSU election results, assembly elections in two states, and upcoming festivals. The Delhi Police has implemented Section 163 of BNSS in the districts of New Delhi, North, and Central, as well as in police stations with jurisdiction over Delhi’s state borders, for six days.