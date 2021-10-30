Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CLICK MANIA winners announcement: Find out who bagged reward worth lakhs of rupees!

The final result of India TV's photography competition CLICK MANIA that was held in August is out. A total of 6 people have won this competition, who were rewarded by India TV. The contest was divided into a total of 6 categories and the winner of each category was rewarded separately, apart from an overall winner who has been awarded the highest prize by India TV.

The competition was designed for photography lovers, and India TV had invited photographs from all over the country. India TV had appointed 3 experts from the field of photography as judges to choose the best from all the submissions. The panel of judges included renowned wildlife photographer and brand ambassador of NIKON Akash Das, National Photo Editor, The Print, Praveen Jain, and Creative Director and Guest Faculty, Pune Film Institute, Soumitra Dasgupta.

6 different categories were created for this competition

Incredible India

Happiness

Khabar Wali Photo

Just Like That

Nature

Capture The Me

One photographer has also been declared the overall winner of all categories. Meanwhile, the winner of each category is being given a reward of Rs 50 thousand by India TV. The winner of the overall category is being given a reward of Rs 7 lakh, who is also the winner of India TV's CLICK MANIA competition.

Nadeem Khan of Rajasthan's Jaipur has been declared the winner in the Incredible India category.

In the Happiness category, Velari Shailesh of Gujarat Surat has won.

Sourav Ghosh from Hooghly in West Bengal has won in Khabar Wali Photo category.

In Just Like That category, Goa's Tara Chand Gawaria has won the prize.

Trikansh Sharma of Dehradun has won in the Nature category, and Shubhamay Sinha Roy of Howrah, West Bengal has won the Capture The Me category.

The winner of the Capture The Me category, Shubhamay Sinha Roy is also the overall winner of the India TV CLICK MANIA contest and is entitled to a total prize of Rs 7.5 lakh in this contest.

