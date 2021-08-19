CLICK MANIA: Get a chance to win Rs 10,00,000! Participate in India TV photo contest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Click-Mania photography contest is open for all Indians.

India TV brings to you a never-heard-before contest which can help you win a whopping Rs 10,00,000! Yes, you read that right Rs 10 lakh. All you need to do is to take out your smartphone and click the best photo/s that you can to participate in the contest and if yot are lucky enough, you will be walking away with a heavier pocket.

Click-Mania is a photography contest open to all smartphone users in the country. Don't worry, you don't need a professional camera, you just need phone with a decent camera and some skills at clicking photos.

So what are you waiting for, take out your phone and start 'shooting' to aim for the big prize.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Download OR Update IndiaTV App from Google Play or Apple App store Go to menu button and select Click Mania Fill your details Upload picture(s) under specified category(s) Submit your entry

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF CLICK MANIA CONTEST

