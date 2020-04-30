Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Cleo County society in Noida Sector-121 records fresh coronavirus case

Cleo County society in Noida Sector-121 records fresh coronavirus case

Another case of the coronavirus has been reported from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A 27-year-old female patient, resident of Cleo County society in Noida Sector-121 tested positive for COVID-19 today, officials said. A total of 111 out of 112 people tested negative for the virus.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2020 17:08 IST
For representational purpose only
Image Source : AP

For representational purpose only

Another case of the coronavirus has been reported from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A 27-year-old female patient, resident of Cleo County society in Noida Sector-121 tested positive for COVID-19 today, officials said. A total of 111 out of 112 people tested negative for the virus.

About seven patients who tested positive for the infection were discharged after successful treatment. An 11-year-old and 41-year-old were discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital. A 63-year-old male was discharged from Max Hospital in Saket while two female aged 53 years and 45 years and one 40-year-old male were discharged from GIMS. Another 81-year-old was released from SSPHPGTI. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X