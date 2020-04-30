Cleo County society in Noida Sector-121 records fresh coronavirus case

Image Source : AP For representational purpose only

Another case of the coronavirus has been reported from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A 27-year-old female patient, resident of Cleo County society in Noida Sector-121 tested positive for COVID-19 today, officials said. A total of 111 out of 112 people tested negative for the virus.

About seven patients who tested positive for the infection were discharged after successful treatment. An 11-year-old and 41-year-old were discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital. A 63-year-old male was discharged from Max Hospital in Saket while two female aged 53 years and 45 years and one 40-year-old male were discharged from GIMS. Another 81-year-old was released from SSPHPGTI.

