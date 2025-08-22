Class 2 girl locked overnight in Odisha school, head stuck in window grill while trying to escape | VIDEO A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced, showing the young girl stuck in a window grill, writhing in pain and waiting desperately for help. The clip quickly went viral on social media. She was later rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and is now reported to be stable.

Keonjhar (Odisha):

A shocking incident from Odisha's Keonjhar district has highlighted the grave negligence and lack of supervision in government schools. The incident took place at a government school at Anjar village under Banspal block, where a Class 2 girl was accidentally locked inside the school overnight. The incident occurred on Thursday after classes ended and all students went home, but the girl remained inside for some reason. As per information, teachers locked the premises from outside without ensuring that no child was left behind.

What did the video reveal?

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced, showing the young girl stuck in a window grill, writhing in pain and waiting desperately for help. The clip quickly went viral on social media. She was later rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and is now reported to be stable.

How did the girl get trapped?

When the girl's family did not find her at home by evening, they searched the entire village but found no trace of her. The worried family spent the whole night in distress. Meanwhile, trapped in the school premises, the girl realised she was locked inside. In an attempt to escape, she tried to break through the iron rods of a window. Although her body managed to slip out, her head got stuck between the bars which left her seriously injured.

Anger against school authorities

The next morning, locals found the girl trapped in the school and immediately alerted the administration and rescue teams. After much effort, rescuers freed her from the window. The incident has sparked anger among villagers, who are demanding strict action against the negligent teachers. Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation and assured residents that those responsible for such carelessness will not be spared.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

ALSO READ: Odisha student self-immolation case: Naveen Patnaik seeks governor's intervention, NCW flags sexual harassment