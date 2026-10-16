CJP protests: Traders express concern over losses, seek PM Modi's intervention to protect their interests

New Delhi:

In the wake of the protest call by the CJP, various trade and business organisations on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their losses due to the recent protests in the city. They also demanded PM Modi’s intervention in the matter to protect their interests. The trade organisations that have written the letter to PM Modi include Automotive Parts Merchants Association, Readymade Garments and Cloth Dealers Welfare Association and Federation Lajpat Nagar Traders Association.

New Delhi Traders Association urge political parties to hold protest elsewhere

Earlier in the day, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) urged political parties and other agitators not to clog Connaught Place for their protests and asked them to hold demonstrations elsewhere. The appeal from the traders comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to assemble at the park with the national flag.

CP is not your stage, it's our workplace: Traders to protesters

The traders' association said, "Dear all political parties and protesters, we respect your right to protest and raise your voice, but CP is not your stage, it's our workplace." A poster it posted on X carried the text: "You protest for a better tomorrow, don't kill our today."

The traders' body also stated that protests over the past three weeks have affected their sales, disrupted the livelihoods of shopkeepers, waiters, drivers, vendors and other staff, and caused road closures and traffic disruptions. These traders also said the demonstrations made it difficult for people to go to work and earn, while keeping tourists and families away from public space.

Supreme Court hears plea of Kirana Committee of New Delhi

In the meantime, the Supreme Court heard a writ petition filed on behalf of the Kirana Committee of New Delhi and the Iron Traders Association against proposed protests by the CJP and the Congress party at Connaught Place. Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai told ANI that the court had accepted the plea for urgent hearing and listed the matter for October 26, when it reopens after the Dussehra break.

Dehadrai further stated that the Chief Justice of India had remarked that “better sense should prevail on all parties”, given the potential losses to traders and people dependent on commercial activities. The Supreme Court declined to issue urgent directions against the proposed protest.

He added that the traders' associations were suffering due to disruptions to business, particularly as the festive season approaches.

Street vendors at Palika Bazaar move Delhi High Court

Separately, a street vendor who has been selling garments at Palika Bazaar for nearly three decades had approached the Delhi High Court seeking urgent intervention against the proposed CJP protest, arguing that demonstrations and traffic restrictions threaten the livelihoods of small traders and daily-wage earners.

Earlier, trade bodies from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Keralam had submitted representations dated October 12 and 13, expressing concern that protests, road blockades and restrictions on market access could affect business during Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Moreover, other trade associations have appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the timing and manner of the protests, while others have sought intervention from the Centre and the judiciary to ensure that the right to protest does not disrupt lawful commercial activities or jeopardise the livelihoods of traders and workers.

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