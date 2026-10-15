'Kyu desh ko kharab kar raha hai?': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke heckled at Delhi airport | WATCH

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was heckled upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, with a person accusing him of "ruining" the country.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Dipke arrived in Delhi. As he arrived at the airport, a person shouted and raised slogans against him. "Kyu desh ko kharab kar raha hai? (why are ruining the country)," the person could be heard shouting in the video.

At this, the CJP founder could be seen waving at the person and showing a thumbs-up sign to him before the security personnel intervened and ensured that the situation does not escalate. Later, another person was heard shouting "thief, thief" against Dipke.

The video has also gone viral on social media.

Dipke had arrived in Delhi after the CJP announced a fresh protest at the Connaught Place on October 16 after the social media outfit's leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody for violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest site now.

Dipke has hit out at the government for arresting Das and Ranka, wondering if it is a crime to unfurl the tricolour in the country.

"Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why?" Dipke asked Wednesday after arriving in Delhi. "Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was when the British ruled us. During British rule, freedom fighters who unfurled the Tricolour in public places were arrested and jailed. Narendra Modi is doing something similar."

Dipke, along with Das and Ranka, was detained ahead of CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. He was released nearly 24 hours later by a special executive magistrate (SEM) but only on a condition that the CJP leaders will not participate in any activity that "breaches peace and tranquillity" for a year.

The CJP leaders have denied signing any such bond, but several photographs have gone viral on social media that showed the purported bond that was signed by Dipke, Das and Ranka.

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