CJP delegation to hold talks with Centre today as Wangchuk ends hunger strike: Check venue, timing

New Delhi:

After activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday. Sources told news agency ANI the CJP delegation will meet with the Union ministers at 12.30 PM. The CJP reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students. The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India.

Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike

The development came after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanat Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at a hospital. CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters that a discussion has been called for and welcomed the government's decision to hold it at a neutral venue.

"Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen," Das said.

What are the demands of the CJP?

CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur said, "The government has agreed to meet us at a neutral place. We will be putting our demands, which we have been consistent with from the first day. The four demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Second is compensation for the families... All the FIRs on innocent protesters should be gone.

"CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said Sonam Wangchuk's life was "far too precious to this country" after he ended his 26-day hunger strike and hailed his extraordinary courage and sacrifice.

Here’s what Abhijeet Dipke said on Sonam Wangchuk

He noted that Sonam Wangchuk "put his own life in danger" for "awakening the conscience of an entire nation. "In a post on X, Dipke said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country."

Dipke further said, "The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."

Wangchuk explains why he ended his hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh at Medanta Hospital.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.

"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.

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PM Modi, Abhijeet Dipke react as Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike; CJP vows to continue protest