CJP announces fresh protest in Delhi's Connaught Place on October 16, calls for 'Lehra do Tiranga'

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday called for a Tiranga march at Central Park in Delhi's business hub on October 16, urging "patriots" to gather with the national flag, alleging that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been "jailed only for unfurling the tricolour".

The call comes on a day when Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area.

'Waving a tiranga is not a crime'

Dipke said they would show that waving the Tricolour is not a crime and urged those unable to travel to Delhi to organise Tiranga marches in their respective cities. He also expressed apprehension that he could be jailed as well.

"As you know, Saurav and Ashu have been jailed only for unfurling the tricolour. I urge all patriots who love the tricolour to come to Central Park, Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 with the national flag. We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime," Dipke said.

"Those who cannot come to Delhi, take out tiranga marches in your cities in the evening, and show that the tricolour is our pride," he said.

"I also may be jailed after this, but I am not worried. Tricolour is my pride, and I will raise it," the CJP founder added.

CJP leaders jailed for five days

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to 5 days' judicial custody by a court in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after they were taken into custody for trespassing into Jantar Mantar amid their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Das and Ranka were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg, following which they were sent to prison.

Ajinkya Shinde, who also accompanied them during the incident, was let off on bail after signing a bond of Rs 5,000 and on the condition of not taking in part in activities that disrupt public order for a year.

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were detained on October 13 after climbing the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, a day after the site ceased to be a designated protest venue.

Delhi Police later put them on preventive arrest, while CJP’s head of legal affairs, Ratna Singh, alleged that the leaders were denied access to lawyers until late Tuesday night.

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