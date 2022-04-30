CJI Ramana reminds of 'Lakshman Rekha' during his meet with PM, CMs; laments on misuse of PILs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during a joint conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana is also seen.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'. Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference. "We should encourage local languages in courts. This will increase the confidence of the common citizens of the country in the justice system," PM Modi said, adding, "In 2015, we identified about 1800 laws that had become irrelevant. Out of these, the Centre abolished 1450 such laws. But, only 75 laws have been abolished by the states."

'PIL has turned into personal interest litigation'

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores.

"The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern. For example, the well-meaning concept of public interest litigation is at times turning into personal interest litigation. No doubt, PIL has served a lot of public interest. However, it is sometimes being misused to stall projects or pressurise public authorities. These days, PIL has become a tool for those who want to settle political scores or corporate rivalry. Realising the potential for misuse, courts are now highly cautious in entertaining the same," Ramana said.

