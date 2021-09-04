Women not having toilets inside courts, only 11% representation: What CJI Ramana said at a function

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Justice of India NV Ramana with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (L) during felicitation function in New Delhi, Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Realising some 'hard facts' and highlighting the 'struggle' of women in the judiciary, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sataurday said that majority of women advocates struggle in the profession, very few women find representation at the top. The CJI participated in a felicitation function held by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday and in the presence of Supreme Court judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and other top law officers, he said some uncomfortable facts.

HERE IS WHAT HE SAID:

On women representation: Majority of women advocates struggle in the profession, very few women find representation at the top. After 75 years of independence, one would expect at least 50% women representation at all levels but we have been able to achieve only 11% at Supreme Court bench. The apex court presently has four women judges -- Justices Indira Banerjee, Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna and Bela M Trivedi.

Respect women: Seniority has immense value in this profession. Give due regards to your seniors at the bar for their experience, knowledge and wisdom. Respect women colleagues and treat them with dignity. Respect the institution and the judges. You are the front line of the legal system, and you must protect the institution from targeted, motivated and mala fide attacks. It is inherent to the bar that it speaks up for what is fair and just

National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation: The judicial system is facing difficult challenges like deficient infrastructure, shortage of administrative staff & huge vacancies of judges. India needs National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation. During my high court days, I've seen that women don't have toilets: CJI Ramana

On corporatisation of legal profession: I want to highlight a new trend in (legal) profession. I'm referring to corporatization of the profession. Because of issues relating to livelihood, many young & bright lawyers are joining law firms... It is also causing a decline in traditional practice

Expensive affair: Common people cannot afford quality legal advice at corporate prices, which is an area of concern. Even though we are strongly providing access to justice, lakhs of people in India are unable to approach courts to seek remedy.

