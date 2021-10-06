Supreme Court steps in, Chief Justice-led bench to take up Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CJI led Supreme Court bench to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A Chief Justice-led Supreme Court bench will hear the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Thursday. The court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter. The hearing will take place at 11 am.

At least 8 people were killed including farmers in the violence that broke out on Sunday after an SUV of a BJP minister run over people who were protesting including farmers.

Ever since then, opposition leaders are trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri but have been either denied permission or detained on way, since section 144 has been imposed.

The government has formed an SIT, and an investigation is underway to nab the perpetrators.

Farmers and opposition have alleged that it was Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra who was present in one of the SUVs that crushed farmers.

However, Ajay Mishra and his son, both have denied their involvement in the violence and also that they were present in those vehicles.

Both Ajay Mishra and his son have said that the convoy was on its way to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when some miscreants attacked vehicles which led to the driver losing control.

Several videos of the incident have also surfaced and are being probed by investigating agencies.

Farmers, opposition meanwhile have demanded the Centre to sack MoS Ajay Mishra and arrest his son.

