CJI Gavai reveals retirement plans, says 'will not accept any govt position'

Amravati:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Friday said that he will not accept any post following his retirement. He made the remarks after being felicitated in Darapur, which is his native village in the Amravati district of Maharashtra.

"I have decided that I will not accept any government position after my retirement... I will get more time after retirement, so I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur," Gavai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gavai set to retire in November

CJI Gavai, who is currently serving as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, will retire on November 23 this year.

Born on November 24, 1960, in Maharashtra's Amravati district, Gavai is the first Buddhist to become the Chief Justice of India. He succeeded CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted the office after attaining the age of 65 years.

Gavai became a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court in November 2005. In May 2019, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Gavai was part of the five-judge Constitution bench which in December 2023 unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gavai pays tribute at father's memorial

Earlier in the day, Gavai paid tributes at the memorial of his father and former governor of Kerala and Bihar, RS Gavai, in Darapur. CJI Gavai, along with his family members, attended the death anniversary programme of his father in their village. They paid floral tributes to the late R S Gavai at the memorial.

He also laid the foundation stone for a grand gate to be constructed on the way to Darapur village. The entrance has been named after RS Gavai, who was fondly called Dadasaheb Gavai.

He would also be inaugurating a court building at Daryapur town in the Amravati district. On Saturday, he will inaugurate the Late T R Gilda Memorial E-Library at the Amravati District and Sessions Court.

(With inputs from PTI)