CJI Gavai reiterates stand on shoe attack, says 'for us it is a forgotten chapter'

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday reiterated stand on the shoe attack incident and said it is a forgotten chapter. "My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday; for us it is a forgotten chapter," Gavai on the shoe attack.

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Thursday urged judges to exercise restraint in court and “talk less" after 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, accusing him of insulting Hinduism.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Bar Association terminated the membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect. The lawyer was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident during the court proceedings, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to “just ignore” it and to let off the errant lawyer identified as Rakesh Kishore with a warning.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justice K Vinod Chandran, told lawyers and continued hearing the mentioning of cases.

Bar bodies, SCBA and SCAORA, and lawyers including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and political parties strongly condemned the incident as "an attack on the Constitution and the institution as a whole".

Kishore, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi, was questioned for three hours by Delhi Police officials inside the apex court premises and was later allowed to go at 2 PM as no formal complaint was lodged.

Police said a note, containing the slogan ‘Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan’ (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was recovered by the police from his possession.

"We also found that he was carrying a card of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and the Shahdara Bar Association. While questioning Kishore, the team asked him about his motive for his act.

The advocate claimed that he was unhappy with the CJI’s remarks during a recent hearing of a plea seeking the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh," sources told PTI.

According to lawyers, the incident was reported when the CJI-led bench was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers. Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges.

Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack. The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court premises.

