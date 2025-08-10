CJI Gavai inaugurates Gauhati High Court Bench in Itanagar, emphasises justice at people's doorsteps Commending Arunachal Pradesh's unity in diversity, the CJI said, the state has 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes. The government has made efforts to preserve and promote the traditions and culture of every tribe.

Itanagar:

Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court in Itanagar, emphasising the judiciary’s duty to serve the people and ensure swift, affordable justice. In a ceremony that underscored the importance of decentralising judicial services, Gavai remarked that the judiciary, legislature, and executive exist solely to serve the public.

"I have always been a staunch supporter of decentralisation. Justice should reach people's doorsteps," Gavai stated, highlighting the significance of making judicial services more accessible to citizens across the nation.

The CJI further stressed that the institutions of power—courts, the legislature, and the executive—are not meant to serve the privileged few. "We all exist to give justice to the people," he said, reaffirming the foundational principle that the role of these bodies is to serve the public interest.

Justice Gavai also praised the ongoing efforts of the Gauhati High Court's leadership in enhancing access to justice, particularly for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states. "I commend the successive Chief Justices of the Gauhati High Court for their work in making justice more accessible," he added.

During his address, Gavai took the opportunity to praise the cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, home to over 100 sub-tribes and 26 major tribes. He highlighted the state’s efforts to preserve and promote its indigenous cultures, urging that national progress must never come at the expense of cultural heritage. "It is one of our fundamental duties under the Constitution to preserve and conserve our traditions and culture," he said.

Gavai, who has visited several northeastern states over the past two years, expressed his admiration for the region's vibrant tribal culture. Reflecting on a recent visit to shelter homes in conflict-ridden Manipur, he shared a touching experience. "A woman there told me, 'You are welcome to your home.' It moved me deeply, as for all of us, India is one, and for all Indians, India is their home," he said.

In a call for national unity, Gavai quoted Dr BR Ambedkar, emphasising the importance of upholding the Constitution as the guiding document for the nation. "Every religion has its own ‘dharma granth,’ but for every Indian, the Constitution is the great ‘granth.’ Our first allegiance must be to it," Gavai remarked. He further quoted Ambedkar's assertion that "political equality without economic and social equality has no value," highlighting the constitutional provisions under Schedules V and VI, which are designed to protect the culture and rights of tribal communities in the Northeast.

Earlier in the ceremony, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ashutosh Kumar, remarked that the new building reaffirms the constitutional promise of justice, unhampered by geographical barriers. "Let Arunachal be the place where justice comes first without delay, just as it witnesses the first sunrise," Kumar said, adding that court buildings are not just structures, but "temples of Constitutional morality."

Supreme Court Judges Ujjal Bhuyan, N Kotiswar Singh, Sandeep Mehta, and Vijay Bishnoi also addressed the gathering, offering their congratulations and support for the new facility.

The new permanent bench building, valued at Rs 135.35 crore, is equipped with five modern courtrooms and state-of-the-art facilities. Built by the Public Works Department, the complex marks a significant step forward in enhancing the judicial infrastructure of the region. Construction of the building began in February 2021, following the foundation stone laying ceremony by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in 2018.