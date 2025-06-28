CJI Gavai gets emotional in Nagpur, recalls father's sacrifices, why he chose law Speaking to a gathering of legal professionals, CJI Gavai revealed that he had once aspired to become an architect, but his father's wishes led him down a different path.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai turned emotional during a heartfelt speech at the Nagpur District Court Bar Association event on Friday, as he reminisced about his late father’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a lawyer and how that shaped his own journey into law.

Speaking to a gathering of legal professionals, CJI Gavai revealed that he had once aspired to become an architect, but his father's wishes led him down a different path.

"I wanted to be an architect, but my father had different dreams," Gavai said, his voice choked with emotion. "He wanted to be a lawyer but couldn’t because he was arrested for participating in the freedom movement."

Gavai paid tribute to his parents

The 52nd Chief Justice of India gave rare personal insights into the roots of his judicial career, reflecting on the hardships and sacrifices made by his family. Gavai paid tribute to his parents, particularly highlighting the contributions of his mother and aunt who held the family together through financial difficulties.

"All responsibility fell on my mother and aunt," he recalled, wiping away tears. "My father gave himself to the service of Ambedkar’s ideology. He always hoped I would do something meaningful in life."

Lost my father in 2015: CJI

Gavai also recounted a moment of foresight from his father, who believed his son might someday rise to the top of the judiciary. "When my name was recommended for the post of a judge in the high court, my father told me, ‘If you remain a lawyer, you’ll only go after money. But if you become a judge, you’ll walk on the path laid down by Dr Ambedkar and do good for society.’"

Sadly, his father passed away in 2015 and could not witness his son rise to the highest judicial post in the country. "We lost him in 2015," Gavai said. "But I am glad my mother is here to witness it."

Gavai’s emotional speech struck a chord with many in the audience, offering a rare glimpse into the personal motivations and legacy behind the country’s highest-ranking judge.