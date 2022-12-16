'No case too small or too big for Supreme Court': CJI DY Chandrachud

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday said that no case is either too small or too big for the Supreme Court.

The friction between the Central government and the Supreme Court is now getting out of hand over delays in the appointment of judges. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has on several occasions criticised the judiciary on various issues.

Recently, Rijiju said in Parliament that the Supreme Court should not be hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs amid the soaring pendency of cases. Taking an indirect jibe at this statement SC said that it is the duty of the apex court to interfere in matters of violation of personal liberty, and judges burn the midnight oil for it.

While releasing a man sentenced to 18 years in jail for electricity theft in 9 separate cases, a bench, headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha said, "No case is too small for the Supreme Court and no case is too big because we have to answer the call of conscience and the cry of liberty of our citizens, that is why we are here and these are not one of cases, when you sit here and burn the midnight oil, you realise that every day there is another one like this."

The top court is the duty of the apex court to interfere in matters of violation of personal liberty. Releasing the petitioner, the court, in its order, noted, "The right to personal liberty is an inalienable right. In attending to such grievances, the Supreme Court performs its duty, no more and no less."

The Union Law Minister, in the Rajya Sabha, had also said that there was a feeling among the people that long court vacations were not very convenient for justice seekers. In response, the Chief Justice, in a courtroom full of lawyers, on Friday said that "there will be no benches available from tomorrow till January 1."

Friday is the last working day for the Supreme Court and it will reopen after two weeks' winter break on January 2, 2023.

