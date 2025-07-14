CJI BR Gavai hospitalised after contracting severe infection during his recent Telangana visit Officials familiar with the matter have expressed optimism, saying Justice Gavai is recovering steadily and is likely to return to his official responsibilities within the next couple of days. The CJI did not hold court on Monday on the conclusion of the partial working days.

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has been hospitalised in Delhi after reportedly contracting a serious infection during a recent trip to Telangana. As per the information, Justice Gavai is currently under medical care and is responding positively to the treatment being administered. Details about the infection have not been disclosed.

Due to his health condition, Justice Gavai did not preside over court proceedings on Monday. However, officials familiar with the matter have expressed optimism, saying the Chief Justice is recovering steadily and is likely to return to his official responsibilities within the next couple of days.

CJI's recent Hyderabad visit

Notably, the CJI was in Hyderabad on July 12 to deliver the convocation address at the Nalsar University of Law. CJI Gavai on the same day also released a special postal cover titled "Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly – Constitution of India" and a set of picture postcards on "Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India" in Hyderabad.

The special cover and picture postcards were handed over by PVS Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana, in the presence of Justice PS Narasimha, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sujoy Paul, Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, A Sudharshan Reddy, Advocate General, Telangana and others, an official release said.

The special cover and information sheet present a vivid overview of Ambedkar’s life and his contributions in making the Constitution of India. It also showcases the different stamps and coins released by the Centre on him, the release said.

Who is Justice BR Gavai?

It should be noted here that Justice BR Gavai was sworn in as the next Chief Justice of India on May 14. He is the second Dalit to hold the position, following Justice KG Balakrishnan’s appointment in 2007. He is a native of Amravati, Maharashtra. He is set to retire in November 2025, his term as CJI will continue from May 14 to November 24, 2025. Justice Gavai's father Justice Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai, was the founder of the Republican Party of India (RPI). He was active in Maharashtra politics and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amravati constituency as RPI’s candidate in 1998.

ALSO READ: CJI Gavai gets emotional in Nagpur, recalls father's sacrifices, why he chose law