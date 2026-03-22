Civilian staffer at Air Force base in Assam arrested for passing critical information to Pakistan

New Delhi:

A civilian employee working at an Indian Air Force station in Assam has been taken into custody on suspicion of passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers, PTI reported citing officials on Sunday.

The arrest was carried out during a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence. According to Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar, the case came to light after investigators detained another suspect in Jaisalmer earlier in January 2026.

The earlier arrest helped authorities trace Sumit Kumar, a 36-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was employed as multi-tasking staff (MTS) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, located in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Accused maintained contacts with Pakistan since 2023

During questioning, officials found that Kumar had allegedly been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023. He is accused of sharing confidential information in return for money.

Investigators believe he collected and transmitted details about Air Force facilities, including the positioning of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and information related to personnel. The exchange of information reportedly took place through social media platforms.

After his arrest, Kumar was brought to Jaipur, where he is being interrogated at a central facility by multiple agencies.

Case filed under several sections of BNS

Police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine if a larger espionage network is involved.

Navy official held for ISI espionage

Earlier this month, a naval personnel stationed at the Southern Naval Command in Kerala’s Kochi was taken into custody on suspicion of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. The individual, identified as Lance Naik Adarsh Kumar, also known as Lucky, is a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) stated that they received intelligence suggesting that a person was in touch with an ISI handler based in Pakistan and was engaged in espionage activities against India. Based on these inputs, the ATS carried out both digital and physical surveillance to build the case.

During the investigation, officials discovered that Adarsh Kumar had reportedly been communicating with the ISI operative. Evidence also indicated that he transferred money from his bank account to the agent and allegedly shared images of sensitive naval installations, including warships.