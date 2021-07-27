Civilian dies after being shot at by terrorists in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

A civilian succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists on Tuesday in the Bulbul Lanker Nawakadal area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The civilian was rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn't survive the attack. A case under relevant sections has been registered, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said and search for attackers is underway.

On July 23, in a similar incident, a civilian identified as Javeed Ahmad Malik, resident of Lurgam village in Tral, was fired upon by unidentified gunmen. Malik was rushed to the SDH Tral for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The security forces launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

Speaking on the matter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ah Malik near his house at Larugam in Tral, Awantipora. He succumbed to his injuries."

ALSO READ | Three terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter, security operation underway

ALSO READ | J&K: Two terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Bandipora

Latest India News