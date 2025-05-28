Civil defence mock drill to be conducted in states bordering Pakistan on May 29 The announcement of the mock drill comes in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, a civil defence mock drill is set to be conducted in 4 states bordering Pakistan, along with Haryana on May 29 (Thursday). The states to have drills include Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The announcment of the drills come in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier this month, mock drills were performed across the country under 'Operation Abhyaas'. Mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations among others were carried out in several states and Union Territories (UTs). It came as the first national-level civil defence preparedness activity since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The mock drills took place a few hours after the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians.

The exercise was carried out in several states and UTs including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.