Citizenship Act Protests: Delhi still the epicentre, but students continue agitating across the country

Image Source : PTI Brick-bats lie on a road during clashes between Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors and the police at Seelampur

Protests opposing Citizenship Act are taking place in number of places in the country. But barring Northeast; Delhi seems to be witnessing major flashpoints. Jamia Millia Islamia University was one such place on Sunday. But on Tuesday, large-scale violence took place in Seelampur and Jafrabad in Delhi. Protesters clashed with the police after their march was stopped. The protest march was oraganised around 12 pm on Monday.

The march was to start at Seelampur and was to end at Jafrabad. Police stopped the protest march at Seelampur chowk. The protesters then began hurling stones at the police and situation soon became violent. The situation calmed down somewhat after 4-5 hours but fresh protests erupted in Brijpuri area of New Delhi around 9 pm. An uneasy calm prevails at Seelampur, Jafrabad and Brijpuri

Students and civilians continued protesting against Citizenship Act across the country on Tuesday.

Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protest at Jamia

The University was a scene of protests even on Tuesday but nothing untoward like that on December 15 took place.

Aligarh Muslim University

Image Source : PTI Protests in Aligarh

Tension gripped some localities adjoining the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Tuesday as students and citizens started gathering at crossings and raised slogans against amended Citizenship Act.

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Image Source : PTI Protests at Osmania University

Students from different universities in the city on Tuesday staged a sit in at their campuses, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action on their counterparts in Jamia Millia University in Delhi. Students from Osmania University and other educational institutions squatted in front of the Arts College on the OA campus and raised slogans against the BJP government and Delhi Police like "We want Justice", "Want Democracy, Not Dictatorship", among others.

They also took out a rally inside the campus, holding placards that read "CAB is anti-Constitution" and "We Stand with AMU and Jamia".

A large number of students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) also protested on the varsity's campus. Expressing solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia

and Aligarh Muslim University, the MANUU University Teachers' Association on Tuesday took out a "peaceful" march on their campus.

They were also joined by MANUU Employees Welfare Association, MANUU Administrative Officers' Association and around 300 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Madras University

Image Source : PTI Silent protest at Madras University

Anti-Citizenship Act protests hit Chennai on Tuesday. However students of Madras University organised a silent protest.

Bengaluru

Image Source : PTI Students in Bengaluru

Students in Bengaluru hit the streets to protest passage of Citizenship Act. They held placards and raised slogans against police action against Jamia students

Islamia College of Science and Commerce,Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Protest in Srinagar

Students in Srinagar were on the streets as well. There were clashes between students and police during which stone-pelting took place. The clashes took place near Islamia College of Science and Commerce.

Fergusson College, Pune

Image Source : PTI Protest at Fergusson College

Students in Pune gathered outside city's famous Fergusson College and protested against Citizenship Act and police brutality. Fergusson College has been centre of political activities in Maharashtra from before Indian independence.

In addition to these, scattered protests took place across Uttar Pradesh. There were several FIRs filed by the police.

Lucknow

Four FIRs have been lodged in Lucknow in connection with Monday's protests at Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama and Integarl university, police said.

Two FIRs each were registered against unidentified persons in Hasanganj police station and the Gudamba police station of the state capital under various sections of the IPC and Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA).

Gorakhpur

Protests were held at several places in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

While Imambara Mutavallian committee gave a memorandum at the district magistrate against the amedned Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens, Congress staged a sit-in in front of Mahatma Gandhi statute int the town hall area.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Delhi's Jafrabad burns as police face off with mob; buses vandalised | Video

Also Read | 'I Dare You': PM Modi asks Congress to clear stand on giving citizenship to all Pakistanis

Watch | Jafrabad violence: Situation is under control now,says Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar