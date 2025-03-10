CISF Raising Day 2025: History, significance and all you need to know about the day | Explained CISF Raising Day 2025: The Central Industrial Security Forces of India (CISF) Raising Day is celebrated on March 10 every year. This year, India is celebrating 56th CISF Day.

CISF Raising Day 2025: CISF Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10 to mark the founding of the Central Industrial Security Force in 1969. The day pays tribute to the bravery, dedication, and service of CISF personnel who safeguard the nation's key infrastructure and uphold public security. The force plays a vital role in protecting both government and private sector establishments. This year marks the 56th CISF Raising Day.

According to the official website of the CISF, the force provides security to the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Airports, the Delhi Metro, the ports, the historical monuments and the basic areas of the Indian economy such as petroleum and natural gas, electricity, coal, steel and mining.

CISF Raising Day: History

The CISF was formed on March 10, 1969, under the CISF Act of 1968. It was initially established with 3,129 personnel and was increased to 1,77,713 personnel as of June 2024. CISF has 74 other formations including 12 reserve battalions and 08 training institutes.

The CISF was originally tasked with securing industrial sectors such as factories and manufacturing units but has since expanded to provide security in diverse fields. With specialised security personnel becoming increasingly important in industry and other critical areas, CISF promotes the safety of public sector initiatives, industrial facilities, and government infrastructure projects.

Initially assigned to protect industrial sectors like factories and manufacturing units, the CISF has significantly broadened its role over time. Today, it offers security across various sectors, recognising the growing need for specialised personnel. According to the mandate, CISF provides security to the premises staff along with the security of property and establishments. CISF is providing security to the strategic establishment, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Airports, the Delhi Metro, the ports, the historical monuments and the basic areas of Indian economy such as petroleum and natural gas, electricity, coal, steel and mining.

CISF provides protection to some private sector units and important government buildings in Delhi. Presently, CISF is also providing security to the protected persons classified as Z Plus, Z, X, Y. CISF is the only force with a customized and dedicated fire wing. CISF is a compensatory cost force.

CISF Raising Day: Significance

The day honours the dedication and sacrifices of CISF personnel in securing the nation’s vital assets and is observed with parades, cultural programs, and official ceremonies.

This national day is observed to acknowledge and honour the dedication and sacrifices of CISF personnel in safeguarding the nation’s key assets. The occasion is marked by parades, cultural programs, and ceremonial events. Additionally, blood donation drives and health check-up camps are organised across the country as part of the CISF Raising Day celebrations.

Also Read: Parliament Budget Session 2025: Lok Sabha resumes after adjournment, Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha

Also Read: Shama Mohamed reacts to India's Champions Trophy win, praises Rohit Sharma after body-shaming him