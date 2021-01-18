Image Source : VIDEOGRAB How a CISF personnel's swift action saved a man's life at Delhi Metro station l Watch

A CISF constable saved the life of a man who fell unconscious at the Delhi Metro station by performing CPR on him on Monday. The incident took place at the Dabri Mor station.

The Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

While gaining access to the metro system at the security point, the man identified as Satyanaran (45), a resident of Janakpuri, became unconscious and fell on the floor.

CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger at dabri more metro station today. @CISFHQrs @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi pic.twitter.com/ueFaNMUH4W — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) January 18, 2021

CISF constable Vikas, who was deployed at the security point of Dabri metro station, promptly came forward to assist the passenger. He noticed that the passenger was unconscious and not breathing properly, and due to a sudden fall, he sustained injury to his face/mouth.

The constable immediately performed the CPR medical procedure on the passenger by observing SOPs following which he came back to his senses.

Subsequently, an ambulance were called at the spot to shift the person to hospital for further medical assistance. Shift In-charge of CISF and Station Controller reached the spot and asked the passenger for further medical assistance, but he denied to go to hospital. He thanked CISF profusely for saving his life.

Latest India News