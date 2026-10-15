CISF conducts anti-hijacking mock drill at Delhi airport to assess operational preparedness

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)on Thursday conducted an anti-hijacking mock drill at Delhi’s IGI airport to assess operational preparedness, response time and tactical readiness in handling potential hijacking situations. The exercise strengthened coordination among response teams and reinforced CISF’s commitment to ensuring aviation security through swift and effective response.

Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert

The development comes after an Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur earlier this week following a hijack alert that later turned out to be false, and resumed its journey after security checks. In this regard, a senior official said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be investigating the incident.

It should be noted that flight AI2030, operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft carrying around 293 passengers and 13 crew members, landed at Jaipur International Airport at about 9:35 am and was moved to an isolation bay for security inspections.

Jaipur airport says clearance was given to flight

The airport in a statement said that the passengers were brought to the terminal building and after some time, clearance was given to the flight, following which boarding of the passengers began to the same plane. The flight then departed for Delhi," the airport added.

In the meantime, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the flight, following the threat alert. Police sources said security personnel checked the aircraft in the isolation bay.

Moreover, the security sources said that the AI plane landed at Jaipur after the Pilot-in-Command transmitted Code 7500 to the concerned ATC, indicating unlawful interference. "It was informed that Code 7500 was activated due to a technical glitch and there was no actual hijack threat," the sources said.

When the 'Squawk Code 7500' was transmitted, the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the sources added. Apart from this, Jaipur airport management said security checks were conducted and later passengers were de-boarded and taken to the terminal building. "The relevant security agencies carried out the necessary checks and have cleared the aircraft and crew. All passengers were disembarked, underwent security checks, and have since reboarded the aircraft," Air India said in a statement.

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Air India flight AI-2030 makes emergency landing in Jaipur after hijack alert, pilot denies triggering code