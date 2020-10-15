Lights, Camera, Action: Cinema halls in India open today, but with a rule book

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A staff of the Inox Cinemas demonstrates their standard operating procedure (SOP) as they prepare to re-open cinema halls as a part of unlock 5.0, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

After nearly seven months, cinemas in India are set to reopen today in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Theatres and multiplexes will open in some regions of the country as the Ministry of Home Affairs has left it on the states to take a final call. The reopening comes in line with the Union government's permission to multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from today within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PVR Cinemas, India’s largest film exhibitor with 845 screens in 176 properties across 71 cities, on Wednesday said 10 states and four union territories have given their go-ahead for the reopening of cinemas. However, this may be subject to changes if states make any last-minute changes. The multiplex chain said it hopes to build customer confidence with an ‘Evangelism’ phase which will give people a chance to experience its enhanced safety features first-hand. This phase will involve goodwill screenings for the company’s employees, health workers and the police force and their children. The movie screenings will begin from Friday, October 16, and tickets will go live on their website as well as other ticketing platforms from midnight.

Even along with the easing of restrictions, comes a rule book, which holds the key to a safe watching experience as you enjoy with your family and friends. Take a look.

Wearing masks at all times inside the hall

Alternate seats to be left vacant for social distancing

Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50%

Adequate physical distancing while seating

Seats "not to be occupied" shall be marked as such

Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all

Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed

Self monitoring of health and reporting any illness

Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens

Digital modes of payments to be encouraged

Regular cleaning and disinfection at the box office, and other areas

Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened

Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission

Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office

Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowding

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed.

Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall.

Multiple sale counters for food and beverage

Measures for the safety of sanitisation staff such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc.

Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing

COVID-19 related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly

Temperature setting of all air conditioing should be in the range of 24-30 degrees celsius

Public service announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.

