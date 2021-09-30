Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Manch: No decision on any alliances for UP elections yet, says Raja Bhaiya

Continuing the suspense over any possible alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, an independent MLA from Kunda in Pratapgarh said that his party - Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) - which was formed in 2018 has blessings from all the communities of the society.

When he was asked whether he would fight as an independent this time too, he said, "No decision has been taken on who will be our alliance, as soon as the decision is made, you will be informed. On November 30, 2018, when we completed 25 years in the assembly, opinion was taken from all the supporters. Most of the well-wishers opined that their own party should be formed. It was not that any political party was not getting attention or was neglected, so formed its own party. The cooperation and blessings of every class have always been there.

Bulldozer politics

"If you talk about bulldozers, it is being liked by the general public, most people believe that this government is taking action against criminals. Whatever be the government, there should be zero tolerance towards crime. We have not heard any statement of Yogi ji in which he would have said that we will knock.

On being called Bahubali

"I want to humbly refute the word Bahubali. Hard work among the public and the behavior of the candidate before the election should remain the same, this is the winning formula. Elections are not won out of fear and panic and my request is not to address me with the word 'Bahubali'," he said while speaking at India TV's program 'Chunan Manch'.

On farmers protest

"Farmer movement is going on in the country for many days and it is going on in a particular part of the country, especially people of one state are more active in it. In Uttar Pradesh, we all come from rural background and everyone's forefathers did farming. The real farmer is working in the fields. An illusion is being spread that MSP will end... the MSP will never end. People demanding Khalistan, people saying Bharat tere tukde honge, people insulting the national flag, climbing the Red Fort... are doing dharnas."

Latest India News