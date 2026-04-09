'Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv': Gyanesh Kumar hails historic turnout in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

New Delhi:

After Assam, Kerala and Puducherry recorded historic voter turnout, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, on Thursday said the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic world.

“Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World. On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv,” Gyanesh Kumar said.

High voter turnout marked the single-phase Assembly elections held on Thursday in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry.

According to the latest Election Commission data at 7.30 PM, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions. Assam followed closely with a high of 85.10 per cent polling across its 126 constituencies, while Keralam also witnessed significant participation at 77.50 per cent.

Voting concluded for crucial polls in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry, with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Prominent leaders, including Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters.

Polling officials sealed the electronic voting machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in booths where polling had concluded. Voting was held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry.

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors were eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies in these elections. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there were 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stood at 1,31,26,048.

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate included 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

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Assembly elections 2026: Polling concludes in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry | Check voter turnout