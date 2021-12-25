Saturday, December 25, 2021
     
  4. On Christmas, Delhi reports 249 new Covid cases. Highest in 6 months

On Christmas, Delhi reports 249 new Covid cases. Highest in 6 months

Six deaths have been reported in December so far.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2021 18:47 IST
On Friday, Delhi reported 180 fresh cases of Covid-19, said an official bulletin released by the health department.

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 249 fresh Covid cases on Christmas day and one death, 38% more than yesterday.
  • With this, the total tally of infections in the national capital has reached 14,43,062.
  • Six deaths have been reported in December so far.

Delhi reported 249 fresh covid cases on Christmas day and one death, the highest single-day rise in over six months, said a bulletin released by the health department. The national capital recorded a 38 percent spike than the previous day, according to the health department. With this, the total tally of infections in the national capital has reached 14,43,062, and the death toll has risen to 25,104. 96 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, data revealed.

On Friday, Delhi reported 180 fresh cases of Covid-19, said an official bulletin released by the health department. While the national capital recorded no deaths, the test positivity rate was reported at 0.29 percent. 

Six deaths have been reported in December so far.

