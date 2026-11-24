Recalling the period after the Emergency, Priyanka said the family moved to a different house following Indira Gandhi's defeat in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections.

"After the Emergency, when dadi (Indira Gandhi) lost the election, we moved to a different house. I remember there was a lot of tension," Priyanka Gandhi says in the video.

The siblings also recalled their first day at school after the election, when a boy approached Priyanka and made remarks about Sanjay Gandhi.

"I remember a little boy coming and telling me, 'Tera chacha (Sanjay Gandhi) jail mein hai, chor hai tera chacha'. So I slapped him; he started crying and went to the teacher, and I got a scolding," Priyanka Gandhi recalls.

Priyanka was more disciplined: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi described the contrasting personalities of the two siblings during their school days, saying Priyanka was more disciplined while he was rebellious and often questioned authority.

"There was a difference because she (Priyanka) was not rebellious. She would follow the rules; she would be sweet and nice, and I was rebellious and asking questions and disturbing," Rahul Gandhi recalls.

Priyanka agreed that she was more comfortable following the rules, drawing a parallel with their contrasting approaches in Parliament.

"Even today, like in Parliament, it is the same difference that was there in class that we used to have. I would say 'good morning, namaste'. You were on your own trip," Priyanka Gandhi tells her brother.

Rahul also recalled the social isolation he experienced after returning to school following the Emergency. He said nobody sat next to him and that only one friend turned up for his seventh birthday, a friend who remains close to him.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir revisits Emergency

The conversation comes days after the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love, in which she reflects on her family's experiences and several defining moments in India's political history.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, has reportedly sold more than two lakh copies in less than a week. The publisher's CEO, Ananth Padmanabhan, described it as one of the biggest memoirs in independent India's history, saying it had broken multiple publishing records.

Launched at a packed event at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, the memoir's release was attended by senior Congress and INDIA bloc leaders, literary figures and several chief ministers, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

In the book, Sonia Gandhi describes her brother-in-law Sanjay Gandhi as a "man in a hurry" and says he played a significant role in decision-making during the Emergency despite lacking a constitutional locus standi for some of his political interventions.

She also writes that Indira Gandhi was never entirely comfortable with imposing the Emergency but felt compelled by the "prevailing havoc of the time".

The Emergency was imposed in June 1975 and remained in force until March 1977. On January 18, 1977, Indira Gandhi announced that political prisoners would be released and elections would be held the following month. She subsequently lost the election but returned to power in 1980.

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