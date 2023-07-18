WATCH video: Chirag Paswan touches feet of uncle Pashupati Paras at NDA meeting, hints at reconciliation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan takes blessings of uncle Pashupati Paras at NDA meeting

NDA Meeting: Chirag Paswan, President of the Lok Janshakti Party - LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan), touched the feet of his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Paras, during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Pashupati Paras is the President of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

Chirag Paswan taking the blessings of Pashupati Paras is a big sign that relations between both the leaders may improve in the wake of 2024 Lok Sabha elections as NDA comes together to set the agenda.

Not only Pashupati Paras, but Chirag Paswan also took the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the NDA meeting.

Chirag touched Prime Minister's feet and hugged him in the presence of other NDA partners.

Watch video: Chirag Paswan touches PM Modi's feet, takes his blessings at NDA meeting in Delhi

