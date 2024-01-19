Chirag Paswan accepts invite, says, 'Will go to Ayodhya and witness grand consecration ceremony'

Follow us on Image Source : @ICHIRAGPASWAN/TWITTER Chirag Paswan receives invitation to attend Ram Temple Consecration.

Chief of NDA's main constituent Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan on Friday revealed that he will be attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He took to social media platform X to share the invitation sent to him by General Secretary Champat Rai on behalf of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. Stating that he will attend the Pran Pratishtha organized on 22 January, he said, "Jai Shri Ram! I will also go to Ayodhya and witness the grand consecration ceremony."

Several opposition leaders declined Ram Mandir's invitation

Earlier this month, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav turned down the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Akhilesh did say that he would visit the temple with his family at a later date.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a host of Congress bigwigs including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. He has already begun an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

