Nitish Kumar was rejected by public, Manipur crisis should be a collective responsibility: Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan during No-Confidence Motion debate in Lok Sabha said that the balme game is being done over Manipur for the last three days but no one tried to suggest any solution.

August 10, 2023
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that the Manipur crisis should be a collective responsibility and not selective responsibility. Speaking against the No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha, Paswan said that the blame game is being done over Manipur for the last three days but no one tried to suggest any solution.

"Yesterday, the Union Home Minister put forth things in detail. Manipur witnessed a similar situation in the 90s, whose government was there then?" he said.

He further said that the Manipur crisis should be a collective responsibility and not selective responsibility. "This (Manipur crisis) should be a collective responsibility, not selective responsibility. They went to Manipur but why didn't they visit Bihar's village where a rape incident had been reported," he said.

"If such an incident happens with any mother or daughter in any part of the country, then it is unforgivable and condemnable. The way the Home Minister made an appeal (for peace in Manipur), we will have to get together. You will have to talk about Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka," added Paswan. 

He further said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar. He also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that his party (JDU) was reduced to just a number three party in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. He also added that the Bihar CM was already rejected by the public.   

