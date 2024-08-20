Chirag Paswan, NDA ally who opposed govt's 'lateral entry' move, hails its cancellation: 'Centre has set...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who earlier expressed his opposition to the Centre’s move for lateral entry into the bureaucracy, on Tuesday (August 20) welcomed its cancellation and asserted that the Narendra Modi government has reaffirmed its "commitment towards SCs, STs and OBCs" by asking the UPSC to withdraw the advertisement for "lateral entry".

Paswan also slammed the Congress-led Opposition for “selective criticism” of the NDA while also accusing the previous governments of failing to fill up posts reserved for the deprived castes.

"I thank my Prime Minister for seeking cancellation of lateral entry, on behalf of my Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). This government has set a precedent. Hopefully, regimes of the future will show a similar sensitivity to public sentiments", Paswan said.

Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last week advertised 45 posts -- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis. It was the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment being undertaken by the Centre, an official said.

Union Minister on Opposition criticism

When asked about criticism being faced by the government over the issue, Paswan said, “When the opposition points a finger at us, it needs to remember three fingers get pointed at itself. Why did these parties, while in power, ensure recruitments against posts reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs?".

"The current dispensation has been in power for only 10 years. Yet, the opposition has been busy with selective criticism, targeting only the NDA. Just look at their silence over the horrific rape (of a doctor, before murder) in neighbouring West Bengal", he said.

Paswan further remarked on the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday and said, "My party understands the sentiment behind and is in support of" the Bharat Bandh called by SC and ST groups, on Wednesday, in protest against the recent Apex Court judgement on reservations.

He evaded a pointed query as to whether his party will participate in the bandh, but said "We have from day one been opposed to creamy layer in Scheduled Castes since they are not just victims of social and educational backwardness but even untouchability".

"Even after so many years of Independence, Dalit grooms are prevented from riding a horse during weddings. I learnt about an IPS officer seeking security for his own marriage", said Paswan.

(With PTI inputs)

