Chirag Paswan gets Z cover: What are different security covers and how are personnel deployed for protection?

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s security was granted Z-category cover by the Central government. He was previously under the protection of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), with a small team of the central paramilitary force assigned to his security, which has now been increased to the Z category provided by the CRPF. He will be secured by at least 36 trained pra-military commandos who will work in different shifts.

What are security covers?

The security cover in India is accorded based on the threat perception as per the review of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) which sends its report to the Home Ministry. The MHA then recommends the concerned security force to take over the security of the person.

The security is classified into five main categories based on the threat levels:

X Category offers only two ‘Personal Security Officers’ to the individual. This category of security cover is provided to various VIPs in the country.

Y Category provides an armed guard in uniform at the residence of the individual throughout the day. Such people are also given additional security personnel. Y+ security cover is provided to those who possess greater threats.

Z Category cover comes with a strength of between 2 to 8 guards depending upon the threat level and place of stay of the individuals. Two PSOs are given at all times of the day and night. The protectee is also given a bulletproof vest.

Z+ security cover are provided with NSG mobile security. A bulletproof car is also given to them. Additional security arrangements are also made for them depending upon the place of visit.

The Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members are secured by the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act, 1988. This security cover is also given to the former PMs and their immediate family members for five years from the end of their tenure.

According to the MHA data, the CISF gives protection to the maximum number of VIPs. It provides security to 144 people, out of which 9 are VIPs in Z-plus category and 11 in Z category.