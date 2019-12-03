Image Source : PTI Chinese ship tried entering Indian waters without permission, was forced back by Navy: Naval Chief

A Chinese People's Liberation Army's ship tried to enter the Indian waters near Andaman and Nicobar islands without permission in September. The PLA ship was forced to go back to international waters by the Indian Navy. Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, in a press conference, said "anyone operating in our region will have to notify the Indian Navy."

The Chineese Navy's research ship was forced to leave the area referred to as the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone near the Andamas Sea near Port Blair.

Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual press conference, also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges. The Navy's annual budget allocation has come down from 18 per cent to 13 per cent in the last five years, he noted.

On the challenges in the neighbourhood, he said no action of any other player in the region should impact us. "We are ready to work with like-minded nations in the region," he said.

Seven to eight Chinese ships are usually present in Indian Ocean region, Admiral Singh noted. The Navy chief also said India is playing a stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific region.