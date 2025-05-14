Chinese mouthpiece Global Times' X account withheld in India This development comes after the Global Times published false and provocative claims alleging that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had "shot down an Indian fighter jet" during its coverage of Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

The X account of Global Times, a Chinese state-affiliated media outlet widely regarded as a propaganda arm of the Chinese Communist Party, has been withheld in India. When users in India attempt to access the account, they are greeted with a message stating: “@globaltimesnews’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”

India slams China's Global Times on false info on Operation Sindoor

This comes after the Global Times had reported that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has "shot down Indian fighter jet" over its coverage of Operation Sindoor, India's recent retaliatory airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India had strongly criticised a Chinese media outlet, asking it to verify facts and cross-check sources before spreading disinformation. The response came after Global Times published a report claiming that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had "shot down another Indian fighter jet" in retaliation for overnight Indian airstrikes on multiple targets in Pakistan, citing unnamed "sources from the Pakistani military."

"This is the third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down in response to the overnight strikes, said the military sources: Xinhua," Global Times had said.

Responding to this, official handle of the Embassy of India in Beijing said in a series of posts on X, Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information."

"Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," another post read.

"@PIBFactCheck had brought to light instances of fake news with old images showing crashed aircrafts being re-circulated in various forms in the current context of #OperationSindoor. While one is from an earlier incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet that crashed in Rajasthan in September 2024, the other is an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet from Punjab in 2021."

India rejects China's attempts to rename places

Earlier in the day, India on Wednesday firmly rejected China's move to rename certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, calling the attempt "preposterous" and asserting that such actions cannot change the "undeniable" fact that the state "was, is, and will always remain" an integral part of India.

New Delhi's response came after Beijing released a list of Chinese names for several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a region it claims as part of southern Tibet.

In response to media queries on renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh."

"Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

